Catherine E. Albanese
Poughkeepsie - Catherine E. (Wolf) Albanese, teacher, tutor, scholar and lifelong Poughkeepsie resident, died peacefully on July 28th.
She was born February 21, 1931 to Anna Anderson and Frank L. Wolf and was educated in the local schools. Catherine was active in education and the arts throughout her lifetime. She attended Mount Saint Vincent College (Bronx) and graduated from the Teachers College of New Paltz (now SUNY New Paltz) with a Masters in Education.
She had a passion for local history and preservation. She was an active member of the American Association of University Women which was heavily involved in saving the Union Street Historic District from complete urban renewal destruction. Catherine was also involved in such important projects as the preservation and restoration of Eleanor Roosevelt's Val Kill, Mt. Gulian, Wildersteen and, most recently, Maple Grove. Catherine was as a docent at the Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center at Vassar College for many years, was an English instructor for engineers and their families from around the world who were on assignment at IBM Poughkeepsie and, along with her husband, was instrumental in starting the Little Red Schoolhouse. Catherine loved music and was an exceptional pianist.
Catherine was predeceased by her husband, Rudy, whom she married on June 27th, 1953 in St. Mary's church in Poughkeepsie. She is the loving Mother of four favorite sons: Lawrence (Gabriella, Andrew, Sarah, West Gains, NY.), Christopher (Sally, Sarah, Pelham Manor, NY.), Matthew (Michele, Carolyn, Hayley, Adam, Newburgh, NY.) and Gregory (Kimberley, Bradley, Camden)
In addition to her children and grandchildren, she is survived by her great grandchildren (Henry and Weston) and many nieces and nephews. Her brothers, John A., and Lawrence A. Wolf, predeceased her.
Visitation and Services are private. The Burial is at the convenience of the family. Donations can be made to: Poughkeepsie Branch AAUW and can be mailed to Pat Luczai, Treasurer, 9 Bridgewater Way, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com