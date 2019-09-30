|
Catherine Francis (McDermott) Miraglia
Poughkeepsie - Catherine Francis (McDermott) Miraglia, a retired psychiatric nurse and life-long resident of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away September 28, 2019 at the age of 78.
Catherine was born in Connecticut on March 3, 1941, the daughter of the late Russel James and Katherine (Blatchley) McDermott.
She is a graduate of Lehman College in the Bronx, NY. She was a compassionate psychiatric nurse who dedicated over 30 years in the field working in Harlem Valley, Montrose VA, Castle Point VA, Saint Francis Hospital, and Dutchess County Office of the Aging. She was a long time Yankees fan, lover of music, and avid reader.
On April 29, 1959 she married the love of her life Joseph V. Miraglia of Poughkeepsie, NY. Catherine is survived by her daughter Rose Ann Manning
and her husband, Donald of Pleasant Valley, NY; her son Matthew Miraglia and his wife Janine of Poughkeepsie, NY; her grandchildren Sarah Iwata and her husband Hirokazu Iwata and Courtney Ambiru and her husband Yuta Ambiru; her great-grandchildren Yuki Iwata and Kaede Ambiru; her sisters Theresa McAlpine of Windham, NH, and Suzanne Tabine of Millington, TN; her niece Patricia Cervone, her nephew Thomas Cervone and his wife Moira, and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph, her sisters Katherine Miller, Mary Jean Zellmer, and Sarah Palmer; her nephew Alexander Cervone; her brother-in-law Mario Miraglia and his wife Bertha; her sisters-in-law Sister Rosaire Miraglia, OSF and Antoinette Cervone and her husband Patrick Cervone.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the .
Calling hours will take place on Tuesday, October 1st, from 4-7 pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home Inc., 218 Mill St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Wheelchair accessible entrance, located in the rear of funeral home on Vassar St.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 2nd, 12 noon at Holy Trinity Church, 775 Main St. Poughkeepsie, NY.
Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in Poughkeepsie.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 30, 2019