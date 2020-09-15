1/1
Catherine G. Hall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine G. Hall

Rhinebeck - Catherine G. Hall, 89, passed away at Northern Dutchess Hospital on September 13, 2020. Born on July 27, 1931, she was the daughter of Harry and Reta (Cookingham) Goldsmith and a lifelong resident of Rhinebeck. Catherine attended Miller's one room school house for seven years and graduated from Rhinebeck High School in 1949. On March 25, 1951 she married Chauncey Langdon Hall and operated a dairy farm in Clinton and worked for the Finesse Bake Shop and the A&P store in Rhinebeck.

Catherine was a 70 year member of the Grange. She started as a junior member at age 14, met her husband at a Grange dance and completed all seven degrees. She has served as Master of both the Fallkill and Rhinebeck Granges and represented Dutchess County at the State Grange as a delegate. For 29 years, she managed the Pomona Grange Snack Bar at the Dutchess County Fair, making it one of the best valued food concessions.

Catherine was an active member of the Rhinebeck Reformed Church where she chaired many Apple Festivals and Ham Dinners serving her famous bread pudding. She served as a treasurer for the local AARP Chapter for 17 years and enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. on several trips. As a life member of the Rhinebeck Fireman's Auxiliary, she was instrumental in creating a scholarship fund for junior members and served on the scholarship committee. In addition, she was an officer of the Rhinebeck Alumni Association and an election inspector for 25 years.

A caring mother and grandmother, Catherine enjoyed attending all her grandchildren's events and was especially proud of each of their accomplishments. She enjoyed cooking, baking and socializing with her friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Marsha Piacente and her husband Gerald of Alum Bridge, WV; a son Lester Hall and his wife, Georgette of Rhinebeck, NY; and grandchildren Joseph Piacente of Suffield, CT, Jason Piacente of Buckhannon, WV, Jennifer Piacente of Tallahassee, FL, Ryan Hall of Rhinebeck, NY and Kathleen Hall of Rhinebeck, NY.

She was predeceased by her husband Chauncey Langdon Hall and a brother, Alfred E. Goldsmith.

Funeral services will be private with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Memorial donations in honor of Mrs. Hall can be made to the Dutch Reformed Church of Rhinebeck, 6368 Mill St, Rhinebeck, NY 12572 or the Rhinebeck Rescue Squad, 78 E. Market St., Rhinebeck, NY 12572.

To send an online condolence, please visit www.dapsonchestney.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home
51 W Market St
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
(845) 876-6000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved