Catherine G. Hall
Rhinebeck - Catherine G. Hall, 89, passed away at Northern Dutchess Hospital on September 13, 2020. Born on July 27, 1931, she was the daughter of Harry and Reta (Cookingham) Goldsmith and a lifelong resident of Rhinebeck. Catherine attended Miller's one room school house for seven years and graduated from Rhinebeck High School in 1949. On March 25, 1951 she married Chauncey Langdon Hall and operated a dairy farm in Clinton and worked for the Finesse Bake Shop and the A&P store in Rhinebeck.
Catherine was a 70 year member of the Grange. She started as a junior member at age 14, met her husband at a Grange dance and completed all seven degrees. She has served as Master of both the Fallkill and Rhinebeck Granges and represented Dutchess County at the State Grange as a delegate. For 29 years, she managed the Pomona Grange Snack Bar at the Dutchess County Fair, making it one of the best valued food concessions.
Catherine was an active member of the Rhinebeck Reformed Church where she chaired many Apple Festivals and Ham Dinners serving her famous bread pudding. She served as a treasurer for the local AARP Chapter for 17 years and enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. on several trips. As a life member of the Rhinebeck Fireman's Auxiliary, she was instrumental in creating a scholarship fund for junior members and served on the scholarship committee. In addition, she was an officer of the Rhinebeck Alumni Association and an election inspector for 25 years.
A caring mother and grandmother, Catherine enjoyed attending all her grandchildren's events and was especially proud of each of their accomplishments. She enjoyed cooking, baking and socializing with her friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Marsha Piacente and her husband Gerald of Alum Bridge, WV; a son Lester Hall and his wife, Georgette of Rhinebeck, NY; and grandchildren Joseph Piacente of Suffield, CT, Jason Piacente of Buckhannon, WV, Jennifer Piacente of Tallahassee, FL, Ryan Hall of Rhinebeck, NY and Kathleen Hall of Rhinebeck, NY.
She was predeceased by her husband Chauncey Langdon Hall and a brother, Alfred E. Goldsmith.
Funeral services will be private with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Memorial donations in honor of Mrs. Hall can be made to the Dutch Reformed Church of Rhinebeck, 6368 Mill St, Rhinebeck, NY 12572 or the Rhinebeck Rescue Squad, 78 E. Market St., Rhinebeck, NY 12572.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.dapsonchestney.com