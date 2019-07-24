Catherine Gaffney



POUGHQUAG - Catherine A. Gaffney, 65, a resident of Poughquag and previously of Dobbs Ferry, died on July 22, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Born on April 4, 1954 in Dobbs Ferry, Catherine was the daughter of Henry and Doris (Forshaw) Bates. On October 22, 1977 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Ardsley, Catherine married Brian Gaffney who survives at home.



Catherine was a parishioner of St. Denis Church. She loved taking care of her grandchildren and being one with nature.



In addition to her husband, she is also survived by her children, Jennifer Voehl of Poughquag and Shaun Gaffney and his wife Tania of Cortlandt Manor; her grandchildren, Brandon, Ryan, and Dilynn Voehl, Levi and Logan Gaffney, and Shelby Lombardi; her 4 sisters and several nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 4-7pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc, 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The funeral service will be held at 7pm at the funeral home.



Memorial donations may be made to , or JDRF ONE WALK team: Dilynn's Unicorn Warriors. Please visit Catherine's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 24, 2019