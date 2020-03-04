|
Catherine Gregory
Poughkeepsie - Catherine Deborah Salvas Gregory passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2nd, 2020 at the age of 87.
Catherine was born on June 24, 1932 in Beacon, N.Y. in the famous DePeyster house. The 8th and youngest child, she was predeceased by her parents; Henry Salvas (1932) and Alpheda Plamondon Salvas (1986), her husband; William J. Gregory (1988), brothers; Edward, Lawrence, Maurice, and Gordon Salvas, and her two sisters; Mabel Corrado, and Lucile Verdile and son-in-law Edward H. Herman.
She is survived by one brother, Walter Salvas, Beacon, N.Y., three children; Gail Susan Herman and partner Michael Stokes, New Paltz, N.Y., William Lawrence Gregory and wife Ying , Los Angeles, and Robert Jonathan Gregory and wife Teo, Los Angeles; one granddaughter, Ashly Herman Roach and husband David, Modena, N.Y., one grandson; Jimmy Gregory, Los Angeles, and three great grandchildren; Josephine, Amelia, and Gabriel Roach; Modena, N.Y as well as many nieces and nephews.
Catherine grew up in Beacon, attending St. Joachim's school. She was married on her 20th birthday, June 24th 1952 to William J. Gregory. Bill and Catherine built a beautiful Cape Cod home and raised their family at 295 Myers Corners Road, Wappingers Falls. Bill passed away May 28, 1988. Afterwards, Catherine found a new life partner with John McKinstry, Hyde Park, N.Y. (deceased May 30, 2018) with whom she spent 25 years traveling to many locations in Europe and the US, they enjoyed volunteering together for Meals on Wheels for many years. As a member of the Hyde Park Historical Society she participated in many of the July 4th parades as well as other local events.
Catherine first worked at Texaco Corporation in Beacon. Catherine worked in retail at The Town Shop in Poughkeepsie for many years, she left there to become a bridal gown buyer at the Up-to-Date store in Poughkeepsie. She also worked for Saks 5th Avenue in White Plains in the bridal and mother-for the bride departments. In 1988 she realized her dream and opened her own Bridal Shop, "Catherine Gregory for the Bride" in White Plains, N.Y. which she ran for 10 years. After closing her bridal shop, she worked part time for her friend and business owner, Eva at Eva's Decorators in White Plains, NY. She moved to Hyde Park where she continued her love of interior design and decorating, incorporating Feng shui practice in all of her projects for local clients.
Catherine attended continuing education programs through the CLS program at Marist College where she helped coordinate tours to local events and gatherings. She was a docent and period actor at the Ogden Mills mansion. Mom had a keen interest in gaining local knowledge about the area history and the arts and was an active member of the Hyde Park historical Society. She was a member of the Hyde Park Book club. She was an avid walker and attended her weekly yoga classes at Mike Arteaga's in Poughkeepsie, NY. Catherine always had an upbeat and happy nature about her.
Burial will be private at the Wappingers Rural Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Delehanty Funeral Home in Wappingers Falls. As Catherine wished, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020