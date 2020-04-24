|
Catherine Iannucci
EAST FISHKILL - Catherine Marie Iannucci, 88, an area resident since 1964 and formerly of Philadelphia, PA, died on April 22, 2020 at The Pines of Poughkeepsie.
Born in Philadelphia on November 7, 1931, she was the daughter of Joseph and Cecilia (Walsh) Draham. Catherine served our country in the US Navy from 1950-1954. She was a parishioner of St. Columba Church in Hopewell Junction, and a member of the East Fishkill Seniors.
Catherine was predeceased by her husband, James V. Iannucci, who predeceased her on June 8, 2009. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Cecilia, Joseph and Marie.
Catherine is survived by her children and their spouses, James and Susan Iannucci, Donna and Assem Alkadri, Janet and John Sprang, Joseph Iannucci, Robert Iannucci and Karen Stash; her grandchildren, Eric, Frances, Emerson, Avery, Sarah, Rebecca, Robert, Nicholas, Joseph, Luca and Nina; her sister, Helen Draham; and many nieces and nephews.
Private interment was held at St. Denis Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020