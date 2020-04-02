Resources
Catherine Kalyvas


1928 - 2020
Catherine Kalyvas Obituary
Catherine Kalyvas

Hopewell Junction - Catherine G. Kalyvas, 92, a resident of Hopewell Junction, NY, died on April 2, 2020.

Born in Steubenville, OH on February 24, 1928, she was the daughter of Michael and Sophie Daratsakis Eugene. Catherine was employed by the State of Pennsylvania in Pittsburgh. She enjoyed playing the piano, and she loved flowers, pets, music and the arts.

On June 2, 1957 in Steubenville, Catherine married George J. Kalyvas who predeceased her. She is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Nota and Michael Zografos of MA, and Sofia and George Petrakis of Hopewell Junction with whom she made her home for many years; her twin sister, Dorothea Tolias and her husband Christto of Seattle, WA; her grandchildren, Dimitri and Katerina Petrakis of Hopewell Junction, James Zografos and his wife, Nicole of MA; her great grandchildren Dorothea and Michael Zografos of MA, and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Service will be private for the family and interment will take place at Hopewell Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Catherine's memory to Kimisis Greek Orthodox Church, 140 S. Grand Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Please visit Catherine's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
