Catherine "Cathy" Kelly
On Friday, June 12th, 2020, Catherine "Cathy" Kelly, loving mother, wife, sister, aunt, colleague, and friend, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly of natural causes at 61 years of age.
Cathy was born on February 2nd, 1959 in White Plains, New York, to Susan and Joseph Valesey, and was raised there with her eight brothers and sisters. On April 21, 1984, she married Arthur Kelly. They raised a son, James Kelly, currently of Arlington, Virginia, and a daughter, Samantha David, currently of Glens Falls, New York.
She graduated from Westchester Community College in 1980 with her Associate's degree in Respiratory Therapy. She has served as a respiratory therapist for forty years, starting her career in St. Agnes Hospital in White Plains, and working most recently at Glens Falls Hospital in Glens Falls and Bellevue Women's Center in Schenectady. She brought smiles to the faces of hundreds of patients and colleagues, and most enjoyed her time working with newborn infants in the NICU in various hospitals in which she served. Several of her colleagues have recounted how she would walk around the hospital with lollipops stuffed in her pockets, giving them away throughout the day to put smiles on the faces of others. Cathy found deep meaning in her work, continuing a legacy of service she learned from her parents and grandparents.
Cathy was a voracious baker, and was known for her homemade cream puffs and her annual batch of concord grape jelly - vines of which she grew at home for many years. In the hundreds of batches of baked goods and jellies that she made, she probably only savored a handful; she was interested most of all in preparing them to share with others. She was also known for rescuing abandoned kittens, and welcomed many into her home over the years. She was a proud "dog mom" and showered love and affection on her brood of animals.
Despite suffering a traumatic brain injury in the summer of 2003, Cathy was determined to forge ahead. She returned to work just two weeks after suffering the injury in order to continue to provide for her family in the job which was so meaningful to her. Though the daily difficulties of living with a brain injury became more difficult over time, she persisted. Even in her final days, Cathy continued to be invested in the lives of others, and she had plans left unfulfilled in the world. Her passing is a tragedy, but her life was a testament to the power of the human spirit to overcome deeply challenging obstacles.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur Kelly, by her children, Samantha and James, and by seven brothers and sisters. She is predeceased by her mother and father, and by her brother John Valesey.
Cathy's family will be holding a Celebration of Life at a later date, to be determined. She will also be buried at Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla, New York. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of her favorite charities: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Dutchess County ASPCA, or the Brain Injury Association of America.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.