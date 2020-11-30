1/1
Catherine M. Thompson
1930 - 2020
Catherine M Thompson

Highland -

Catherine M. Thompson, age 90, passed away on November 29, 2020 at Wingate at Ulster in Highland. Catherine was born October 1, 1930 in Highland. She is the daughter of the late Wesley and the late Evelyn Finch. She married Albert M. Thompson on June 1, 1952 at St. Augustine Church of Highland.

She was pre-deceased by her husband, Albert M. Thompson on May 14, 1995. She was a retired bus driver of Highland Central School District, as well as a member of Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary. She liked to do a lot of things such as; crocheting doilies, knitting blankets, and preparing flower arrangements.

Survivors: Include her daughters; Linda-Marie Polhemus and her husband Gary of Lagrange, and Sandra-Lee Thompson of Highland; and her brother Bruce Finch of Hudson Falls N.Y. Also surviving are grandchildren, great grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.

She will be sadly missed by her entire family and friends.

We would like to thank the staff and doctors at Wingate At Ulster for taking good care of our mom.

Due to restrictions of Covid-19 there will be a memorial gathering limited to immediate family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Copeland and- Hammerl Funeral Home 162 South Putt Corners Road New Paltz N.Y. 12561. If you wish to send an online condolence and to sign an online guest book, please visit this website at www.copelandhammerl.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
