Catherine Odabashian
Fishkill - Catherine Odabashian, a resident of Fishkill, entered into rest on May 22, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was 91 years old.
Catherine was born on October 11, 1927 to Ralph and Natalia in Jersey City, New Jersey. She married Charles Odabashian on September 25, 1948 in New York City. The young couple loved coming to the Hudson Valley to visit relatives and eventually built their own home here. Catherine loved to sew and worked at Beacon Looms for many years.
Catherine loved to travel, watch old movies and cook for her family. Her favorite place to be was on the back porch in her rocking chair with her cake and coffee listening to the oldies. She loved to tell stories and spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be forever loved and remembered by her beautiful smile and gentle ways.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan DiCastro; son-in-law, William DiCastro; granddaughters, Gina Bauer and Ann Marie DiCastro; great granddaughters, Victoria Bauer and Samantha Bauer; longtime friend Irmagard DiCastro and her son, Drew DiCastro; and several nieces, nephews and cousins, including Josephine DeNicholas Pucino, Mary Rafter and Phyllis Horton.
The family will have a private graveside service.
The family would like to thank the staff at Fishkill Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing for going above and beyond to take such great care of Catherine.
Donations are welcomed to The Beacon Community Kitchen, in care of Multi-Services, Inc., PO Box 1285, Beacon, New York 12508.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 26, 2019