Catherine Pomeroy Warren
Clinton Corners - Catherine Pomeroy Warren, formerly of Clinton Corners, and Manchester, NH, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020.
Catherine lived an active life, working for the US Postal Service, St Francis Hospital, Astor Child Guidance Center and selling Fuller Brush while raising six sons.
She is survived by her sons Daniel Warren of Kerhonkson, NY, Nelson Warren of Wappingers Falls, NY, Christian Warren of Northbrook, IL, Harry Warren of Staatsburg, NY and Matthew Warren of Bradbury, CA.
She is preceded by her son Perry Warren of San Bernardino, CA and her former husband Daniel Warren of New Paltz, NY.
In keeping with her wishes cremation has taken place.
A Memorial Service will be held in Catherine's memory, Saturday October 24th from 1-3pm at Sweets funeral Home, Rte. 9 Hyde Park, NY 12538. All family and friends are invited to commemorate her life.
Masks will be required and COVID protocols will be followed. Be prepared for longer than normal wait times.
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
.