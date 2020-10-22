Catherine Rose Brittis



On Monday, October 19, 2020, Catherine Rose Brittis, loving sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away at the age of 92.



Catherine was born on June 1, 1928 in Bronx, New York. At an early age, she came to understand the value of family and togetherness.



As a defining member of what we now know as "The Greatest Generation", she instilled within herself and all those she touched with the only values she knew - personal responsibility, integrity, humility, work ethic, and resolute commitment to friends and family.



She spent her early years with her parents, brothers, and sisters working in the family produce business. In 1941 the family moved from Bronx to Peekskill, NY. Little did she know at the time; her future husband was attending to other matters as a soldier of the US Army in Europe.



While attending NYU in 1946 she met John Brittis. They married in 1950 and she began what would be her lifetime joy of attending to her family. Her influence as a role model extended well beyond her immediate family. Her nieces, nephews, brothers, sisters, and inlaws were all an important part of her life. Not a day could pass without her selflessly attending to someone else's happiness and wellbeing.



Her resolve was tested when she suddenly lost her first son Nicholas at the age of 22. She navigated the complexity of mourning this traumatic loss with her drive to ensure her family unit remained as strong as ever.



When her husband's heath began to fail, she selflessly tended to his comfort and wellbeing. This would turn out to be one of the thousands of many lessons she illustrated throughout her lifetime.



Her dedication to her family continued until the very end. Even as her body began to fail and the family grew, she became more and more joyful. She would delight in everyone's accomplishments while understating her role in all they achieved.



Catherine is survived by her four children - Johnny, Sally, Anthony, and Cathy. She is also survived by scores of siblings, grandchildren, inlaws, greatgrandchildren, nieces, and nephews. While she will be considerably missed, her life will continue for decades to come through the teachings she infused in all those around her.



Visitation will be held at Joseph F. Nardone Funeral Home on Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Assumption on Monday, October 26th, 2020, at 10:00 am.



Interment to follow at Assumption Cemetery.









