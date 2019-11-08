|
|
Catherine Tignanelli
Poughkeepsie - Catherine Tignanelli died November 7, 2019 after a prolonged illness at The Thompson House in Rhinebeck where she resided for nearly 14 years. Prior to that, Catherine was a lifelong Poughkeepsie resident. She was born November 22, 1925 to the late Frances Filoia Calio and Cosimo "Charles" Calio.
In September of 1949, she married Louis Tignanelli who predeceased her in 1991. She was also predeceased by her brother Joseph Calio and her sister Josephine Dalia. Catherine is survived by her son Louis and his family, her daughter Doreen Tignanelli and her husband Jim Beretta, and her niece Connie Dalia-Jones and her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. The family would like to thank Unit Manager Joann Coons and the staff of the Thompson House for the care given to Catherine over the years.
Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 218 Mill St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
For online condolences or to send the family a sympathy card please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019