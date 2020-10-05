1/1
Cathryn "Kitty" Gruner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cathryn "Kitty" Gruner

Highland - Cathryn "Kitty" Gruner, 74, of Highland, NY passed away on October 4, 2020. Kitty was born June 7, 1946. She was the daughter of the late Armand & Catherine (Schaeffer) Brault. Kitty married her High School sweetheart, Robert "Bob" Gruner on April 23, 1966 in Highland, NY, who predeceased her in 2017.

Kitty is survived by daughter Suzanne Davis of Wallkill, NY, daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Mark McPeck of Highland, NY along with her cherished grandchildren Katelin & Zackary McPeck. She is also survived by her sisters and brothers in law, Alma Cudney, Yvonne and John Minard, Carolyn and Frank Wiedman, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also predeceased by her brother in law Alan Cudney.

Kitty worked for many years at Grand Union, then Foodtown as a Bookkeeper. She enjoyed this work and made many friendships along the way that she treasured.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bob Shepard Highland Landing Park c/o Town Hall 12 Church Street Highland, NY 12528

Calling hours are Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 4-8 pm, at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home Inc., 38 Main St. Highland, NY 12528.

In observance of the NYS guidelines, we will be limiting visitors to no more then 33% of our maximum capacity.

Acceptable face coverings must be worn while inside the building.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church in Highland, starting at 12 pm.

Burial will be private.

For directions or to send the family an online condolence or sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home
38 Main Street
Highland, NY 12528
(845) 691-2281
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved