Cathryn "Kitty" Gruner
Highland - Cathryn "Kitty" Gruner, 74, of Highland, NY passed away on October 4, 2020. Kitty was born June 7, 1946. She was the daughter of the late Armand & Catherine (Schaeffer) Brault. Kitty married her High School sweetheart, Robert "Bob" Gruner on April 23, 1966 in Highland, NY, who predeceased her in 2017.
Kitty is survived by daughter Suzanne Davis of Wallkill, NY, daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Mark McPeck of Highland, NY along with her cherished grandchildren Katelin & Zackary McPeck. She is also survived by her sisters and brothers in law, Alma Cudney, Yvonne and John Minard, Carolyn and Frank Wiedman, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also predeceased by her brother in law Alan Cudney.
Kitty worked for many years at Grand Union, then Foodtown as a Bookkeeper. She enjoyed this work and made many friendships along the way that she treasured.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bob Shepard Highland Landing Park c/o Town Hall 12 Church Street Highland, NY 12528
Calling hours are Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 4-8 pm, at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home Inc., 38 Main St. Highland, NY 12528.
In observance of the NYS guidelines, we will be limiting visitors to no more then 33% of our maximum capacity.
Acceptable face coverings must be worn while inside the building.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church in Highland, starting at 12 pm.
Burial will be private.
