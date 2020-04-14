|
|
Cathy Cardascia
Wappingers Falls - Cathy Cardascia , age 62, passed away on April 13, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center after a brief illness .
Cathy was born on January 15, 1958 in Poughkeepsie NY and grew up in Wappingers Falls. She is the daughter of Mary Cardascia and the late Robert Cardascia Sr.
Cathy attended the Little Red School House in Lagrange NY and BOCES in Poughkeepsie.
Cathy worked at the ARC Workshop in Poughkeepsie for 30 years. During this time she developed many friendships.
Cathy moved to Millerton NY in 2013 and currently resided at a New Horizons home in Unionvale NY. She will be fondly remembered for her sense of humor and spirited personality.
Cathy is survived by her loving and devoted mother Mary. She is also survived by her loving brothers and sisters : Margaret D'Angelo ( Mark); Robert Cardascia Jr.(Jayne);Diane Comatos (Jerry);James Cardascia (Heidi); Richard Cardascia ( Jackie);Maryann Maneri (Mike); & Susanne Holtman (Steve). Cathy was also survived by her special cousin Joanne Burke(Tom), many loving
nieces and nephews and her special friend D.W.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff of Vassar Brothers Medical Center for their excellent care of Cathy during her illness. The family also extends their gratitude to Flo Walker and to the staff of New Horizons Resources for their loving care of Cathy.
A memorial mass will he held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Horizons Resources, 123 West Rd., Pleasant Valley, N.Y. 12569. Arrangements are in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home. To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020