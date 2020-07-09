Cathy D. HararyBalmville, NY - HARARY, Cathy; Beloved Wife of Eli Harary, Loving Mother of Morgan Harary, Gabriella Harary, Elyse (Lawrence) Benenson and Nana of Walter.Raised in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by her entire family on Monday Evening, July 6, 2020. Cathy was a great mother and cook, and a fabulous friend. She personified sweetness, fun, kindness and love.Our wonderful matriarch, you will always Live in our minds and hearts. "Bye, For Now". Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Libby Funeral Home, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, NY 12508