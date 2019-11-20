|
|
Cecilia Joan Michalak
West Hartford, CT - Cecilia Joan Michalak, age 89, passed away peacefully at Saint Mary Home on Tuesday, November 19th, 2019.
Ceil was born on December 7th 1929 in Brooklyn, NY to the late John J. McGowan and Cecelia McGowan. She grew up in the Sheepshead Bay neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY attending schools in the Good Shepard Parish, was a graduate of The College of New Rochelle and received her Masters of Education from Western Connecticut State University. She spent many years as a teacher for the Norwalk School District and oversaw the administrative responsibilities for a large manufacturing company and law firm.
Ceil was predeseased by her loving husband of 58 years Bob A. Michalak. She is survived by 4 children: Claudia Stern and her husband Norman, John Michalak and his wife Cindy, Joan Confoy and her husband Michael and Bernadette Lecza and her husband Mike. As well as grandchildren: Jordan Stern, Eve Stern, James Confoy, Elin Confoy, Bryan Lecza and Allie Lecza.
As a true New Yorker, Ceil possessed a love of life and blossomed wherever she was planted. From Brooklyn to Long Island to Norwalk to Rhinebeck, she embraced and enjoyed everything her communities had to offer. She was an active member for 27 years at the Shore and Country Club, a leader in the Norwalk Women's Club and St Jerome Parish, and a devout Roman Catholic.
Ceil loved to travel and was fond of sharing stories from her trips to England, Italy, Ireland, Hawaii and the Holy Land. She was an avid reader, history buff, trivia expert and much sought after Bridge partner. She was an incredible hostess who was prideful and appreciative of her family and friends. Her optimism, positivity, faith in God, and love of her family and friends made her a very special person. Ceil Michalak will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be Saturday November 23rd, 10 to 12:30 at the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, 51 W. Market St., Rhinebeck, N.Y followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1pm, at the Good Shepherd Church, 92 East Market St., Rhinebeck N.Y. Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Rhinecliff, N.Y.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019