Poughkeepsie - Cecilia Stec Berkley, 94, passed away on Sunday, March 31st in Poughkeepsie, New York. She was born on April 3rd, 1924 in Poughkeepsie, NY; where she was a lifelong resident and an official "Down Towner" having grown up on Delafield Street in the city of Poughkeepsie. She was the daughter of Stephen and Lottie Kuklinski Stec, being the third oldest of Stephen and Lottie's twelve children. A 1942 graduate of Poughkeepsie High School; she was active in civic affairs in her youth, a gifted accordion player and was known to her family and friends as a lifelong crafter and an avid and skilled quilter.



On October 28, 1944 Cecilia married Walter Berkley of Peekskill, New York. Cecilia and Walter proudly raised four sons Walter, Dennis, Donald and David.



Her beloved husband Walter predeceased Cecilia on November 7th, 2011. Cecilia was also predeceased by her oldest son Walter George Berkley on January 21st, 2018. Surviving Cecilia are: her son Walter's children, Katherine and Michael, and grandchild, Aubrey of Poughkeepsie; son and daughter-in law, Dennis and Lynn, of Poughkeepsie with their children Stephen and Ryan; son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Ann Marie, of New Paltz with their children Christopher and Jennifer; and son and daughter-in-law, David and Lorraine, of Delanson, NY.



Cecilia was extremely proud of her father Stephen and mother Lottie and her 11 siblings and their families. She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters Henry Stec, Barbara Mullen, Stephen Stec, Vincent Stec, Peter Stec, Agnes Foote, Stanley Stec and Marion Trott. Also surviving are: brothers, Charles Stec and George Stec; and sister, Patricia Thorn.



Calling Hours will be held Thursday from 10:30am to 12:30pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. There will be a Funeral Service held following calling hours at 12:30pm with Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery Poughkeepsie, New York.



Memorial Donations may be made to , 301 Manchester Rd.; Ste. 301, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.



