Celeste Rinaldi Bettina



Cape Coral Florida - Celeste Rinaldi Bettina, 93, of Cape Coral, Florida passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Celeste was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on Dec 3, 1925.



Celeste was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Concetta Chiavelli, and her brothers Francis X (Frank) and Thomas (Chick) Chiavelli.



Celeste is the loving mother of her five children who survive her, Thomas Rinaldi (Cynthia) of Cape Coral, Fl; Mary Mirabella (Henry) of Saugerties, NY; Carol Dombroski (Richard) of Cary, NC; Christine Rinaldi of Monroe, NJ and Louis Rinaldi (Faith) of Royersford, PA, and stepsons, Michael Bettina (Eleni) of Poughkeepsie, NY; Richard Bettina (Anne) of Milford, MA.



Celeste is also survived by her sisters, Norma Waldbillig (James) of Wappingers Falls, NY, Dolores Moriarty (James) of Fort Myers, FL, Sisters-in-law Barbara Chiavelli of Delray Beach, FL and Patricia Chiavelli of Poughkeepsie, NY; 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.



On October 2, 1949, Celeste married Dr. Nicholas J. Rinaldi. They were married for 31 years. Dr. Rinaldi passed away on April 16, 1981.



On January 2,1994, Celeste married Rocco Bettina. There were married for 10 years. Rocco passed away on September 11, 2004.



Celeste was employed as a Kindergarten Montessori teacher at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Elementary School in Poughkeepsie, NY. She also worked for Fiberlux in Pawling, NY. Celeste was a member of the Mt. Carmel St. Ann Society for many years.



After her Mom's passing, Celeste became the Matriarch of the Chiavelli family and was loved by everyone as "Mom", "Grandma" or "Aunt Celeste". She will be deeply missed by all.



A viewing will be held at Doyle Funeral Home, Hooker Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2:00 - 6:00pm



A funeral Mass will on Monday, April 8, 2019, 9:00 am at Doyle Funeral home and 10:00am at St. Stanislaus Church, Pleasant Valley, NY. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Salt Point Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY. If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com



In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to . Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary