Services
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
Pleasant Valley, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Celeste Bettina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Celeste Rinaldi Bettina


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Celeste Rinaldi Bettina Obituary
Celeste Rinaldi Bettina

Cape Coral Florida - Celeste Rinaldi Bettina, 93, of Cape Coral, Florida passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Celeste was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on Dec 3, 1925.

Celeste was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Concetta Chiavelli, and her brothers Francis X (Frank) and Thomas (Chick) Chiavelli.

Celeste is the loving mother of her five children who survive her, Thomas Rinaldi (Cynthia) of Cape Coral, Fl; Mary Mirabella (Henry) of Saugerties, NY; Carol Dombroski (Richard) of Cary, NC; Christine Rinaldi of Monroe, NJ and Louis Rinaldi (Faith) of Royersford, PA, and stepsons, Michael Bettina (Eleni) of Poughkeepsie, NY; Richard Bettina (Anne) of Milford, MA.

Celeste is also survived by her sisters, Norma Waldbillig (James) of Wappingers Falls, NY, Dolores Moriarty (James) of Fort Myers, FL, Sisters-in-law Barbara Chiavelli of Delray Beach, FL and Patricia Chiavelli of Poughkeepsie, NY; 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

On October 2, 1949, Celeste married Dr. Nicholas J. Rinaldi. They were married for 31 years. Dr. Rinaldi passed away on April 16, 1981.

On January 2,1994, Celeste married Rocco Bettina. There were married for 10 years. Rocco passed away on September 11, 2004.

Celeste was employed as a Kindergarten Montessori teacher at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Elementary School in Poughkeepsie, NY. She also worked for Fiberlux in Pawling, NY. Celeste was a member of the Mt. Carmel St. Ann Society for many years.

After her Mom's passing, Celeste became the Matriarch of the Chiavelli family and was loved by everyone as "Mom", "Grandma" or "Aunt Celeste". She will be deeply missed by all.

A viewing will be held at Doyle Funeral Home, Hooker Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2:00 - 6:00pm

A funeral Mass will on Monday, April 8, 2019, 9:00 am at Doyle Funeral home and 10:00am at St. Stanislaus Church, Pleasant Valley, NY. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Salt Point Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY. If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
Download Now