Dr. Cezar Sembrano

Dr. Cezar Sembrano Obituary
Dr. Cezar Sembrano

Poughkeepsie - Dr. Cezar Sembrano, 78, died peacefully at Vassar Brothers Hospital on January 27 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 11, 1941 in San Fernando, Philippines. He graduated medical school from the University of Santo Tomas in 1965. He spent most of his life working at Vassar Brothers Hospital Emergency Room fulfilling his passion of healing the sick and saving lives, retiring from Care Mount Medical Urgent Care in December 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Deana of 53 years, his children, Drexel, Rick and Sheryl and son in law Michael and 2 grandchildren, Ashley and Logan. He is also survived by 2 brothers, 3 sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .

Visitation will be on Friday, January 31 from 4-8pm at Miller Funeral Home at 371 Hooker Avenue in Poughkeepsie. A mass will be held on Saturday, February 1 at 10am at Our Lady of Rosary Chapel of St. Peter's Church at 185 Hudson View Drive, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
