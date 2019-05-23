|
Chantel Whitaker-Gordon
Poughkeepsie - Chantel Whitaker-Gordon was born December 14, 1962 in Poughkeepsie, NY to the late Albert C. Whitaker Sr. and Mimi Whitaker. She departed this life on May 14, 2019 surrounded by family at the Renaissance Nursing Home in Hyde Park, NY. She was 56 years old.
Chantel was educated and later employed by the City of Poughkeepsie School District as a crossing guard. In 2001 she married Roy Gordon.
Chantel enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed listening to music and singing. Chantel had a loving personality and a great sense of humor. She was a dedicated wife, mother, sister, and true friend.
She leaves to cherish her memories; husband, Roy Gordon of Poughkeepsie, NY; children, Sean Whitaker and Destiny Gordon both of Poughkeepsie, NY. A dedicated sister, Keisha Cousar and husband Thomas, of Poughkeepsie, NY. A God sister Clarice (Reese) Parker of Poughkeepsie, NY; special aunt, Louvenia White of Poughkeepsie, NY; devoted friends, Barbara Jean Williams, Gail Williams and Morris Carr all of Poughkeepsie, NY, Barbara Allah Powers of Utica, NY and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Chantel is predeceased by 3 brothers, Albert C. Whitaker, Jr., Melvin Whitaker and Christopher Whitaker.
Mrs. Gordon will repose 10-11 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Beulah Baptist Church, 92 Catharine Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Rev. Jesse V. Bottoms Jr. will officiate.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 23, 2019