Charlene Moore
Beacon - Charlene Moore, 88, died on February 19, 2019 at Maplewood of Danbury, Danbury, CT. Charlene was a life long resident of the City of Beacon born on February 17, 1931 to Mary (Clarke) Moore and Frederick V. Moore, Sr. She was a graduate of Cornell University with a degree in chemistry. Following college, Charlene worked at the Texaco Research Center in Glenham until retiring in 1992. Charlene was in charge of the research library at the time of her retirement.
Charlene had many talents. She was an artist and enjoyed painting. Her works were displayed at the Howland Center and her works were exhibited exclusively in Newburgh at Downing Park. She was also a very religious woman dedicated to her Catholic faith. She was one of the founding members of the St. Fidelis Fraternity, Third Order Franciscans and held several leadership positions in the fraternity. She spent many hours volunteering at St. Lawrence Seminary in Beacon with the Capuchin Friars.
Charlene was the primary care giver for her mother and her aunt during retirement. She is pre-deceased by her brother, Frederick V. Moore Jr and her nephew, Timothy J. Moore. She is survived by her nephews Patrick (Linda) Moore of Poughkeepsie, Fred of Kingston and Thomas of Beacon. She is also survived by Tim's wife, Elizabeth Moore of Hopewell Junction and great nephews and nieces Meredith (Alex) Sanchez of Norwalk, CT, Brian Moore of Chicago, IL, Laura (Peter) Sine of Beacon, Kyle (Rebecca) Moore of Green, OH, Carolyn (Jacob) Scherger of Cuyahoga Falls, OH and Lois Moore of Beacon along with seven great, great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Joachim Church in Beacon. Burial will follow at St. Joachim Cemetery in Beacon.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to St. Lawrence Friary, c/o Capuchin Province of the Holy Stigmata, PO Box 839, Union City, NJ 08087.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 20, 2019