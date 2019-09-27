|
Charles A. Rinaldi
Sarasota - Charles (Charlie) A. Rinaldi, 78, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at home in Sarasota, Florida. Charlie was a lifelong resident of the Hudson Valley region until he retired to Sarasota, FL in 2017. Born on June 24, 1941, he was the son of the late John Rinaldi and the late Gladys Horan Hosier and one of seven siblings with many nieces and nephews.
Charlie was owner/proprietor of Highland Seamless Gutters until he sold his business in 2016. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, and gardening.
He married Jean M. Casa Rinaldi on September 14, 1986 who survives at home in Sarasota. Along with his wife Jean, he is survived by his children; Michael J. Rinaldi and wife Lisa, Newport Center, VT, Margaret Brandow and husband Darryl of Poughkeepsie, NY, and predeceased son Charles Rinaldi, Jr.
Brothers and sisters that survive: Beverly Osterhoudt of Loris, SC, Joan Thorn of Staatsburg, NY, Mary Roberti of Saugerties, NY and Rose Guzzo of Poughkeepsie, NY. Those predeceased: James Rinaldi of Poughkeepsie and John Horton of Poughkeepsie.
Charlie was blessed with 4 grandchildren & 1 great-grandchild, Angelique, Ashley, Maria, Tara and Doren. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and devoted to his family.
In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place.
Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, September 29th from 2PM-4PM
at the DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro, NY.
The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. (845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 27, 2019