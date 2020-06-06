Charles Anthony McPhee



Poughkeepsie - Charles Anthony McPhee, 75, a lifelong Poughkeepsie resident, passed away on June 2, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Hospital. He was born on March 2, 1945 in Poughkeepsie, New York, the third of three children of the late Joseph Jonathan, Sr. and Corene Margaret Cooper.



He attended Edward Ellsworth Elementary School and graduated from Poughkeepsie High School in 1963, where he played Varsity Basketball.



Charles received his early Christian education while attending St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Mansion Street in Poughkeepsie.



He served in the US Army from 1965-1967, stationed primarily in Germany. He received the National Defense Service Medal for Marksmanship. He was a member of the American Legion Post 1302.



He began his work career at Shatz Federal Bearing Company. He worked in the Recreation Department of Hudson River Psychiatric Center in Poughkeepsie, New York and Mid-Hudson Psychiatric Center in New Hampton, New York. He retired in 1999 after 33 years of service.



Charlie lived his life to the fullest. His birthday parties were legendary. He loved old school music and gladly made CDs for friends. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and his favorite past times were watching all kinds of sports, westerns, MSNBC and hanging out in the "Bat Cave" with his brother. He enjoyed road trips to New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia where he could get steamed crabs and spend time with family and friends. He played softball for many years in the City Recreation League. He loved playing cards, dancing and cooking. He especially treasured his trip to Europe with his brother and his last trip to visit his family in the Bahamas. He was a proud, honest and sensitive man who loved his family dearly. He will be missed by many.



Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Leola Ruffin-McPhee, brother, Joseph McPhee Jr., Poughkeepsie, NY; sister, Anna McPhee, Farmington Hills, MI; sons, Steven 'Lord' McPhee, Jonathan McPhee, daughter, Cheala McPhee of Poughkeepsie and Jason McPhee (Natasha), College Station, TX., Step-sons, Shawn Pitcher and Kevin Cherry (Rebecca); granddaughter, Takeisha McPhee, grandsons, Jayson, Shawn, Tysheed, Rasheed; great granddaughter Ezaiyahah; great grandson, Alonzo. God daughter Shari McClearn (Decarius) and god son Richard Frye. A special cousin George Wilkinson of Tampa Florida, beloved friend Tommy Cherry, and a host of cousins, in-laws and friends.



A special thank you to Hudson Valley Hospice and Vassar Brothers Hospital's ER staff.



Mr. McPhee will have a Walk-Thru Visitation 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Monday, June 8, 2020 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. (Face Mask REQUIRED). A Private Graveside service w/Full Military Honors Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Professional Services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store