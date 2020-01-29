|
|
Charles Anthony Morgan
Poughkeepsie - Charles Anthony Morgan, age 57 entered into rest, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. Born in Beacon NY on December 22, 1962.
He was the son of Marie L. Davis and the late Charlie T. Davis. Charles graduated from Poughkeepsie High School and was employed at New Horizon for 30 years. During that time he held the position of Direct Support Professional (DSP). Charles was artistic and at a young age he was among many students recognized for his love of art. He was given a gift that truly inspired him and something that he could show to so many people. Charles had artistic drawings featured in the Amature Cartoonist Journal. His dream, despite his age, was that he wanted to attend art school and teach his gift to others. To have someone smile seeing his art made him very happy and knowing he did a job well done. He was a huge fan of Star Wars and collected many figurines. He also adored his two cats.
Charles is survived by his mother, Marie L. Davis (Dave Petteway); sister, Dionna (Daniel) Whitehead; brother, Darren (Therasa) Davis; nephews, Darren Davis Jr. and DaShon Davis. He is also survived by his grandmother, Louise A. Morgan; aunts, Normandy (Elbert) Powell, Brenda Cooper, Marsha J. Senk; uncles, Northern (Margie) Morgan and Marshall (Barbara) Morgan, a host of cousins, friends, Fidel Minor, Kim Thomas, and Leon Taylor.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Beulah Baptist Church, 92 Catharine St., Poughkeepsie NY. Rev. Jesse Bottoms will officiate. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best". Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020