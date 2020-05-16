|
Charles Brooks
Fishkill - Charles O. Brooks, 94, died on May 15, 2020 at home. An area, resident since 2007, he previously lived in Croton-on-Hudson.
Born in Hasbrook Heights, NJ on February 3, 1926, he was the son of the late Norman and Irene (Bedford) Brooks. He proudly served as a Sergeant in the US Army during World War II. Charles retired as an assistant director of Metro North Railroad.
An avid fan of the NY Giants and NY Yankees, Charles also enjoyed playing tennis, skiing, swimming, playing hockey, and going on motorcycle rides. He loved volunteering, especially helping other seniors with their taxes.
He is survived by his children, Michele Brooks and her husband Chris Neugebauer of Magnolia, MA and Charles Brooks and his wife Cheryl of Poughquag; his grandchildren, Leigh Germain and her husband Daniel, Cole Neugebauer and his longtime girlfriend Carly Tofuri, Jacqueline Brooks, and Benjamin Brooks; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Charles was also predeceased by his wife, Helen (Hobin) Brooks in 2017; and his siblings, Norman Brooks, Norma Bindewald, and Vera Brooks.
Private Entombment will take place at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Putnam Valley this upcoming week. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to at Castle Point VAMC or of New York.
Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home. Please visit Charles' Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2020