Charles D. Geysen


1926 - 2020
Wappingers Falls - Charles D. Geysen passed away on February 27, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, Poughkeepsie. He was 93 years old.

Charlie was born on July 24, 1926 in Newburgh, the son of the late Edmund and Rachel Wright Geysen. On February 2, 1977 he married the former Bettie Humphreys. Bettie predeceased Charlie on January 11, 2020.

Charlie is survived by his children, George Geysen, Ronald Geysen and wife, Eileen, Gloria Gerard and companion, Kevin Morales, Patricia Porcaro and husband, Nicholas and Joanne Pesano and husband, Donald; his grandchildren, Chuck Geysen (Cathy), Daniel Geysen (Linda), Brian Geysen (Grace), Timothy Geysen, Nathan Gerard (Maggie), Richard Minard, Lindsay Welch and Lauren Porcaro (Brett); several great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Charlie was predeceased by his siblings, Dorothy Bowman, Ronald Geysen and Barbara Stanton.

Family and friends will gather on Sunday, March 15 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. A memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations in memory of Charlie may be made to either Hudson Valley Hospice or a .

To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
