Rhodes Funeral Home
43 Fairview Avenue
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-2894
Reposing
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Beulah Baptist Church
92 Catharine Street
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Beulah Baptist Church
92 Catharine Street
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
1941 - 2019
Charles E. Booker Obituary
Charles E. Booker

Poughkeepsie - Charles E. Booker departed this life on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Pines of Poughkeepsie.

Charles was born on December 24, 1941 in Washington, Georgia to the late Mary Graves-Calloway and Willie Booker. He was educated in Poughkeepsie City School District. Charles also served in the United States Navy Reserve. On November 2, 1963 he married the love of his life Ernestine Bunn, during the 56 years of marriage they were blessed with two sons, Jeffery Jerome Booker (Andrea) and Glenn Andrew Booker (Kathy).

He retired as an IBM technician in the City of Poughkeepsie as well as retired from Ford Motor Company in Mahwah, New Jersey. He also was a faithful member of Beulah Baptist Church, where he served as a trustee and also a member of The Fine Gold Men's Ministry and the Men's Chorus. Charles was an avid gardener, hunter and fisherman.

In addition to his wife, Ernestine and sons he is also survived by two sisters, Mae Harris of Poughkeepsie, and Pricilla Fishburn of Albany. He is also served by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, and a host of friends.

Mr. Booker will repose 10-11 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Beulah Baptist Church, 92 Catharine Street, Poughkeepsie, NY. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. at the church. Rev. Dr. Jesse V. Bottoms will officiate. Entombment at the Community Mausoleum at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. "Committee to Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
