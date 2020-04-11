|
|
Charles E. Scott
Highland - Charles E. Scott, age 91, life long resident of Highland, NY died on Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 at his home.
Charlie was born on August 19th, 1928 to the late Raymond and Jennie (Litts) Scott.
He graduated from Highland High School in 1947 and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1949-1951. He retired as a project coordinator in 1987, after working at IBM in Poughkeepsie for 35 years.
Charlie married Rita Castano on June 10th, 1951 at St. Augustine's Church in Highland, NY. After 55 years of marriage, Rita predeceased him in 2006. Together they had five children, twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Charlie is survived by his three sons: Charles Scott (Mary) of Millbrook; Brad Scott (Patricia) of Highland; Mark Scott (Jamie) of NYC, and two daughters: Rita Ann Will (Dave) of Wappingers Falls and Terri Kupiec (Joe) of Rhinebeck. He was a proud grandfather who reveled in the accomplishments of his grandchildren: Brad Scott, Matthew Scott (Casey), Tara Crowder (Billy), Mary Beth Kuehl (Stephan), Kristin Will, Jonathan Scott (Leslie), Kaitlin Will, Kellyn Will, Joseph Kupiec, Kaleigh Kupiec, Ann Marks and Peter Marks. The great-grandchildren are Jacky Weaver, Zac Crowder, Bodo Kuehl, Beau Crowder, Felix Kuehl, Amelia Scott and Samuel Scott.
He belonged to the Lloyd Rod and Gun Club and the New Paltz Elks Club. He was an avid sportsman his entire life and enjoyed traveling the country in his motor home with his wife. For more than 50 years, Charlie and Rita created wonderful memories with family and friends at their Lake House in the Adirondacks. Charlie will be remembered by many for his generosity and love for his family.
Due to the Coronavirus occurrence, services will be private, but a Memorial Service will be held in the future after a safe date can be determined.
Memorial donations can be made in memory of Charles to any organization of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Highland. To send the family a sympathy card or online condolence, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020