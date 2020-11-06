Charles E. Smith Jr.
Hyde Park - On Wednesday, November 4th, 2020,Charles E. Smith Jr. lost his battle with Parkinson's. His family is heartbroken, but we all know he is at peace now, and lives on in our hearts. His journey began on May 28, 1935 in Albany, although he lived most of his life in the Poughkeepsie area of NY. He was born to Charles E. Smith, Sr. and Bertha Way Smith, who have predeceased him. His sister, Dolores Smith, also passed in 2001. Charles played football all through high school, and remained an avid football fan all through his life, rooting for the Giants through good times and bad! He was in the Army Reserves right after graduating from Poughkeepsie High School, and worked at Western Publishing Company for over 30 years, taking on the role of Union President while he was there.
He married Geraldine (Nancy) Hornbeck on April 1, 1956. They had four children together, Terry Smith, Richard Smith (partner, Karen Hack), Robert Smith (partner, Jenny Boucher), and Barbara Smith Mackey (husband, David Mackey). Charles had a very special place in his heart for his eight grandchildren, David, Michael, Nichole, Jenna, Garret, Brittany, Shane and Travis, 12 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. His eyes lit up whenever they were around, and he was always trying to make them smile.
Charles loved his family very much, including his nieces and nephews, and enjoyed hosting parties at his house almost every weekend and most holidays! That was the place to be...drinking beer, playing horseshoes, darts, swimming, dancing, music, and lots of laughing! He also enjoyed bowling and was in a competitive bowling league for many years. He will truly be missed. We know he is drinking a beer up there, so we raise a glass and make a toast ...here's to your life, and to all of the love and laughter you brought to ours! Cheers!
We will be gathering to celebrate his life on Sunday, November 15th from 1 to 4 pm at Sweet's Funeral Home on Route 9 in Hyde Park. A memorial service will take place at 3 pm.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider donating to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 (www.michaeljfox.org
). A tribute page has been created in his honor.
