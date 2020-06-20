Charles E. Terhune
Rhinebeck - Charles E. Terhune, 77, formerly of Rochester, NY succumbed to complications of COVID-19 on April 5, 2020 at his home in Rhinebeck New York.
Complete obituary information is available on the website for Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, www.dapsonchestney.com
Rhinebeck - Charles E. Terhune, 77, formerly of Rochester, NY succumbed to complications of COVID-19 on April 5, 2020 at his home in Rhinebeck New York.
Complete obituary information is available on the website for Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, www.dapsonchestney.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.