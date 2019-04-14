Charles Ennis



Poughkeepsie, NY - Charlie "Mayor" Ennis, age 62 received his angel wings on Monday April 5, 2019. He was born to Dorothy Alsid and John Ennis on July 7, 1957 in Poughkeepsie, New York. Charlie is survived by many friends and his Arc of Dutchess family. He has been part of the Arc family for 30 plus years. Some may say that he received services (home, day, employment) from the Arc of Dutchess for those years but his friends and family would say he actually served the Arc, as "mayor" and "ambassador". He was affectionately recognized as the "Mayor" wherever he travelled. He would reach out his hand to anyone who crossed his path. He was persistent and tenacious and, believed everyone in his life was a friend. He loved to explore his surroundings, commanding attention to himself but also anyone in need. He looked out for people and had a knack for knowing when someone needed his signature hug which included a Popeye strength hug and a soft head tilt on your shoulder. Charlie was a pillar of strength, selfdetermination and a model of love and acceptance. He often would present himself as that older brother who hugged you when you needed it or who postured his hand on his hip and shared the look of broken expectations. Charlie loved without prejudice; regardless of disability, ethnicity or lack of understanding. He was persistent with his "mayor" duties and expected the same graciousness in return His love will forever carry on in the hearts his friends and Arc of Dutchess family. Funeral services will be held on April 15, 2019 11am12pm at William G. Miller & Son, Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 with burial immediately following at LaGrange Rural



Cemetery, Overlook Road, Poughkeepsie, New York. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 14, 2019