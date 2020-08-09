Charles F. Daniels
Poughkeepsie, NY - Charles F. Daniels, 91, of Poughkeepsie died Friday, August 7, 2020 at home. Born September 21, 1928 in Fishkill Plains, NY, he was the son of Marcus H. and Ada Mae Rhodes Daniels.
He retired at age 72 from Taylor Manufacturing and again at age 82 from Abilities First as a Caregiver. He was educated in Poughkeepsie schools.
He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Mary June (McCumber) Daniels and his son, Jeffrey Stuart Daniels. Also he is predeceased by two brothers, Eugene and Marcus, Jr. and four sisters, Shirley and Eva Daniels, Irene Simmons, and Mabel Perreault.
He is survived by daughters, Victoria Mack and her husband Brian Mack, Sr. of Hyde Park, and Deborah Simpson of Poughkeepsie. He resided with Deborah and his Great Grandson Justin who was a big help in his care. Three Grandchildren, Heather Johnson (Dondi) of Catskill, Kenneth Briehof (Kristin Canale) of Red Hook, and Shannon Simpson of Albany. Also surviving are three Step Grandchildren, Wanita Bocchino of Highland, Melissa Thierren of Suffolk, VA, and Brian Mack, Jr. of Hopewell, Junction and seven Great Grandchildren and six Step Great Grandchildren, two Great Great Granddaughters, and three Step Great Great Grandchildren.
He is also survived by three sisters, Frances Plain, Gwenevire Daniels, and Mildred Losee (Alfred) of Pleasant Valley and many nieces and nephews.
His love of music had him involved in a band called "The Country Wranglers". The band entertained at senior citizen facilities for many years.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family.