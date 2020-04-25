|
|
Charles H. Feringa Sr.
Pleasant Valley - Charles H. Feringa, 73 of Pleasant Valley, NY passed away on April 17, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. Born on November 25, 1946 he was the son of the late Gilbert and Charolette Feringa. His interests were hunting and billiards. Affectionately known as Teddy, he will be remembered for his generosity and kindness to any and everyone. He deeply loved and enjoyed spending time with family. He had a great sense of humor; playing jokes, teasing and making others laugh. He was deeply loved and will be terribly missed. Survivors include his wife of 30 years; Barbara Ferniga, children; Lisa Bretscher and Charles Feringa, siblings; Larry Feringa and wife Linda, Patricia Mittelstaedt and husband Charles and Connie Pendergast and husband Charles, his stepsons, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother; Gilbert (Butch) Feringa.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home, Inc. 39 So. Hamilton St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. (845)452-1840 to leave online condolences please visit our website at www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020