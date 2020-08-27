Charles (Chuck) H. Lewis



Phoenix, AZ - Charles (Chuck) H. Lewis, 84, born in Poughkeepsie, NY, resident of Phoenix and Wickenburg, AZ for 60 plus years, passed away August 22, 2020. Chuck worked as a draftsman/cartographer for the U.S. Bureaus of Indian Affairs and Reclamation. Chuck was a lifelong hunter and all-around outdoorsman, an accomplished author and songwriter, and was a member of the Western Writers of America. Chuck is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patty, son Chip (Laura), daughters Lynda Zanin, and Winona (Ponce) Medina, five grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, nephew Kurt Lewis and niece Tina (Pat) McGill.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store