Charles H. "Charlie" Young



Poughkeepsie - Charles H. "Charlie" Young, 85, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. Born on January 15, 1934, in Elizabeth, NJ, he was the son of the late Charles and the late Grace Mingle Young. He had been a local resident since 1955. Charlie graduated from Lafayette College, Easton, PA, with a degree in Chemistry and joined the Texaco Research Center in Beacon (Glenham) NY for a career that lasted 39 years and where he travelled the world. On August 4, 1956 he married Dorothy R. Korzeb at St. Adalbert's Church in Elizabeth, NJ and she passed away on December 2, 2013 after 58 years together. After his discharge from the Army where his service was in the rocket fuel research laboratory which was established by Dr. Werner Von Braun, the German rocket expert who started the US space program (became NASA a few years later). In 1958 Charlie and Dorothy established a home in the Town of Poughkeepsie and they had two sons and four grandchildren. Charlie was a Trustee on the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery Board. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He had a passion for the Polka world and enjoyed fishing and traveling. For years he loved gardening and caring for his apple trees. Charlie is survived by his children; Gregory C. and Patricia Young of York, PA and Ronald G. Young and his wife Cora McEnroe of Hopewell Jct., NY. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Joseph, Jack, Aoife and Frankie Young. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy, and his brother Frederick Young. Calling hours will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 3:00-7:00pm at the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. The Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10:00am in the Funeral Home and burial will follow in the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to Friends of Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, 342 South Rd., Poughkeepsie, NY 12602. To send online condolences, please visit our website at wmgmillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary