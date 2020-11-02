Charles " Chuck " Henry Molt
Hyde Park, New York - Charles "Chuck" Henry Molt of Hyde Park, NY
Born January 2nd, 1952
Chuck passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 after an impossibly brief battle with ALS, (which was far more of a trick than a treat). His last night on earth was perfectly filled with love and laughter, followed by peace and calm. He died quietly in his sleep, surrounded by the love of his wife and children.
The three most important things in Chuck's life were his beautiful wife Pat whom he married September 10, 1977 and his two children Chris Molt of Hyde Park and Jessie Murphy of Kingston, whom he loved more than life itself. He was so very happy to welcome a son-in-law, Brian Murphy to the family in 2016.
Chuck grew up in a large family and cherished his siblings very much. He is predeceased by his loving and hard-working parents Anna Mary Molt and Henry John Molt Jr. and his brother Harold Green Jr.. Chuck is survived by his brother Harvey Green and wife Juanita of Michigan, brother Harold Green's wife Debbie of Maryland, brother Henry "Hank" Molt III and wife Nancy Molt of Poughkeepsie, sister Patricia LeRoy and husband Robert LeRoy of Hyde Park. He is additionally survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and his Aunt Wanda, Aunt Gerry and Uncle Fred whom he loved dearly. There is not enough space in this newspaper to include all the people Chuck cared about and who cared deeply for him.
Chuck graduated FDR High School in 1970 where he played football and enjoyed his favorite class, auto body, at BOCES. He learned mechanical and autobody work there and at his father's junkyard which he bought in 1980.
The jobs Chuck liked most were working at Effron Scrap Yard, Pritchard Landscaping, and owning his own business, Molt's Used Auto Parts.
Among many honors bestowed on Chuck, he was most proud of being inducted into the Sports Museum of Dutchess County and being an honorary Dutchess County Sheriff. He was a previously a member of the JayCees, the Moose Lodge #204, Roosevelt Fire Company #2, and most recently a current member of the Elks Lodge #275.
He loved spending time with his friends and family and always wanted to see others happy and laughing. When he wasn't the life of the party he relaxed by restoring classic Chevrolet cars (especially Camaros and Chevelles), playing softball, lunch with his friends, golf, trips to the casino for 3 card poker, camping at Alpine Lake, quick-draw, hunting, snowmobiling, playing horseshoes, enjoying Jell-O shots and Reese's peanut butter cups. It's ironic for Chuck to pass on Halloween, because it was one of his favorite holidays. When the kids were young he hooked up a trailer to a quad and drove us all around the neighborhood. His price for a ride was the Reese's out of the kids trick or treat bags.
Those who know Chuck well, know that he faced and overcame many obstacles in his life. Starting with polio at age 2, he survived multiple car accidents, two heart attacks, major orthopedic issues resulting in 4 joint replacements, chronic migraines and very recently a quintuple cardiac bypass. Chuck suffered from depression all his life and won a difficult battle with addiction. In spite of being a successful businessman, some might be surprised to know Chuck had severe dyslexia. He did not live a single day without pain of some kind. In spite of all of this, or maybe because of it, he was always concerned and caring for others. We are grateful to know he is finally at peace and no longer suffering.
He will always be remembered for his generosity, loving nature, and being an incredible father, husband, and human being.
A celebration of his life will be held at Timothy Doyle's funeral home, 371 Hooker Ave, Poughkeepsie on Saturday Novemeber 7th from 12pm to 3pm. At 2:30pm there will be some words of remembrances. As we are still in a pandemic, we completely understand and agree with anyone who chooses to remember Chuck from home you will be able to visit from 1:30pm to 3pm through Zoom. Just enter Meeting ID 725 853 9344 Password 176076. However, if the weather is nice and you are up for it, bring your classic car. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to encourage donations to the ALS Association: Donate | The ALS Association.
If you would like to send an online condolence you can visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com