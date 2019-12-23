|
Charles J. Gunsch
Poughkeepsie - Charles J. Gunsch (CJ), 67, of Poughkeepsie, passed away unexpectedly December 21, 2019 at home.
Born on February 29, 1952 in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of the late Charles and Joanne Gunsch.
CJ retired from the Town of Poughkeepsie after 35 plus years. He is survived by his two daughters, Jessica Gunsch Barden, and husband, Tyler, of Hyde Park, and Heidi Gunsch and husband, Kart, of Dobbs Ferry; grandchildren, Francis and Sarah Henning; brothers, Mark Gunsch and wife, Tami, of Pleasant Valley, and Peter Gunsch and wife, Patty, of Wappingers Falls; and nephews, Mark Gunsch Jr. and his fiancée, Danielle Truscello, of Albany, Dr. Matthew Gunsch and wife, Dr. Casey Dougherty Gunsch, of Nanuet, and Ryan Gunsch of Pleasant Valley.
CJ loved spending time with his daughters and grandchildren. He always looked forward to having his grandchildren spend the weekend with him. For over twenty-five years, he would look forward to his annual motorcycle trip to Americade in Lake George for a week with his brothers. They would make new memories and talk about the old ones. He also enjoyed Indy car racing and spending time with his canine friend, Emmitt.
CJ was such a caring person; he touched and helped so many people. He will be dearly missed.
God bless you, Dad, PopPop, Brother, Uncle and Friend.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 PM, Thursday, December 26th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM, Friday, December 27th at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel of St. Peter's Parish, 185 Hudson View Drive, Poughkeepsie.
Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019