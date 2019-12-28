|
|
Charles J. Weed, Jr.
Milton - Charles "Sonny" Joseph Weed, Jr., died peacefully in his home in Milton, NY on December 25th, 2019 at the age of 88 surrounded by his loving family.
The son of Charles J Weed, Sr., and Margaret Kaley Weed, he was born on August 27th, 1931.
Charles was a devoted son, husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend.
Charles Weed is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley Shufelt Weed of Milton, NY; his sons Charles Weed III of Milton, NY, John Weed and his wife Joann Weed of Marlboro NY; his granddaughters Nicole Serini and her husband Michael Serini, Erica Leo and her husband Christopher Leo, and Krista Weed of Marlboro, NY.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Shirley M. Weed of Milton, NY.
Charles graduated from Marlboro High School in 1949 and went on to study Pomology at Cornell University School of Agriculture. He was a lifetime member of the Milton Fire Department where he served as a Fire Commissioner. He was a Councilman on the Town of Marlboro board and he served as an Assessor for the town of Marlboro. He was a parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic church in Marlboro and St. James Catholic church in Milton.
Charles left a profound impact on his family, friends, and community. He was a lifelong fruit farmer who loved farming intensely. He was truly happy and content every day of his life. His hard work and dedication provided his family with a wonderful life. He left the world a better place than he found it.
Visitation is Sunday, December 29th from 3pm-7pm at The DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro, NY.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church at 10:30am on Monday, December 30th with a reception to follow at Weed Orchards and Winery. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Charles' life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Hudson Valley Research Laboratory which is a critical resource for farmers in the Hudson Valley.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of the DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.(845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Dec. 28, 2019