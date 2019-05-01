|
|
Charles L. Darius, Jr.
SHARON, CT - Charles L. Darius, Jr., 67, a former resident of Dover Plains, NY and Kent, CT, died on April 25, 2019 at Sharon Health Care Center in Sharon, CT. Born on November 13, 1951 in Augsburgh, Germany, he was the son of the late Charles L. Darius, Sr. and Katharina Pelkofer Darius.
Mr. Darius was a bus monitor for A & E Durham School Services in Poughkeepsie, NY and for three years with First Student Transportation in Dover Plains, NY. He was a member the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses of Dover Plains, NY.
He is survived by his brother, John Darius of Granville, NY. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Frieda Terwilliger.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, East Duncan Hill Rd., Dover Plains, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, East Duncan Hill Rd., Dover Plains, NY 12522. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 1, 2019