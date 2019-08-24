|
|
Charles Lavery
Highland - Charles Lavery, 86 of Highland NY passed away on August 22, 2019 at Lutheran Care Center surrounded by loving family. Charlie was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on October 5, 1932 to the late Charles and Magdalena (Goth) Lavery.
Charlie served in the army during the Korean War, stationed in Japan. After attending University of Rochester and Rider University, he was a field engineer at IBM before his retirement in 1992. He was an avid traveler, enjoying trips that took him around the world with his wife Gloria, but his most memorable were the New Hampshire summer lake vacations that were started when he was a child, and continued on with his family. Charlie will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed for his sweet, friendly personality, welcoming everyone with his kind-heartedness, and always ready to lend a helping hand.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gloria (Pecchia) Lavery, his children Michele Lavery-Seminaro and husband Edward, Lisa Lavery-Capano and husband Gene, grandchildren Sabrina Seminaro, Matthew Seminaro, Jillian LeBlanc, and husband Grant, and Alexa Capano; as well as brother-in-law Amerigo Pecchia, sister-in-law Elisa Vecchiarelli, and husband Umberto, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters Gertrude Wadleigh, and husband Herbert, Constance Weglinski, and husband Walter, brother James Lavery, and wife Jane, sisters-in-law Emilia Pecchia, Delia DiCapua, and husband Savino, and brother-in-law Paul Pecchia, and wife Gloria.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, August 25th from 4:00pm - 8:00pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc, 218 Mill St., Poughkeepsie NY 12601. Wheelchair accessible entrance located in the rear of Funeral home on Vassar St.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Poughkeepsie on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10:00am. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the care and compassion of Charlie's former caregivers, Colleen and Vanessa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 2649 South Rd. #101,Poughkeepsie NY 12601. For directions or to send the family an online condolence or sympathy card, please visit www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 24, 2019