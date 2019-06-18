|
|
Charles Louis Behrens, 94, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on June 14, 2019.
He leaves his wife of 70 years, Jean (Falcone) Behrens. For 40 years they resided in Blauvelt, NY, moving to Poughkeepsie in 1997.
Son of Alice (Palmer) and Charles H. Behrens, he was born October 2, 1924 in West New York, NJ. Reared in the Bronx, he attended PS 71, Christopher Columbus HS, and New York University, completing his degree at Empire State College in 1977.
Father of five children: Jean Mangun (Bill); Charles J. (predeceased - 2012); John C. (Kathy); Christine Sisler (Gary); Justine Favre (Joe); he is also survived by his ten grandchildren, three great grandchildren, sister Lucille Irwin, and many loving nieces and nephews.
A patriot of the Greatest Generation, Charles served honorably in the U.S. Navy during WWII (1943-1946) in the Pacific Theater as Quarter Master First Class (QM 1/C) on the USS Chikaskia and was awarded 3 Battle Stars. On October 2, 1949 Charles married the love of his life, dearest friend and pal, Jean Falcone at St. Helena's Church in the Bronx.
He retired as Battalion Chief with the FDNY after serving 37 years in Harlem and the Bronx and was also an EMT. He played football for NYU and baseball with the FDNY and Rockland County community leagues. He was an avid reader (particularly of WWII Naval History) and rooted for his NY Teams: the Yankees and the Giants.
Charlie, as he was more familiarly known, loved his family dearly. He treasured their Maine summers at their camp on Brewer Lake canoeing, motor boating and fishing. He instilled in his kids a life-long love for reading and the thrill of the hunt for vintage collectibles, dubbed "junking".
Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 19th from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm at Yorktown Funeral Home, 945 E. Main St., Shrub Oak, NY. Service will be at 11 am, Thursday, June 20th at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 1377 E. Main St., Shrub Oak, followed by interment in a family plot at Cold Spring Cemetery, Cold Spring, NY.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 18 to June 19, 2019