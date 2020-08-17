Charles "Charlie" Mack Usher
Poughkeepsie - Charlie Usher went home to be with the Lord on August 15, 2020. Charlie was born July 4, 1931 in Sampson County, North Carolina. He was the third child of Mataguster "Mr. Mack" and Maggie Usher's seven children.
Charlie was a farmer, like his father. He married Thelma Robinson in the early 1950's. A few years later they migrated to Poughkeepsie, New York with their three little daughters, Rosetta, Charlene and Polly. Their son, Aaron was born in Poughkeepsie.
Charlie brought the work ethic of a good farmer to his employment at Miron Building Products Co. Inc. He was one of the most productive employees of the company for over thirty years. Charlie, with the help of his wife, Thelma, who was employed in the Poughkeepsie City School district, bought and paid for two homes. They provided a stable and spiritual upbringing for their children; and they were role models for young married couples in their community.
Charlie, with his easygoing demeanor and smile that lit up any room that he entered, was a role model for his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many other young people, both in and outside of the family. They emulated his lifestyle of hard work and dedication to achievement. His transition brought great sorrow to all of them.
Charlie is predeceased by his parents, four siblings, Mattie Bell Fryar, David Lord Usher, Francis Usher and Nancy Peterson and two children, Rosetta Baily and Polly Usher. He is survived by siblings, Pastor Howard Usher (Breece) of Brooklyn, NY, Bobby Usher (Mary) of Taylors Bridge, NC and Bertha Rhodes of Magnolia, NC; his wife, Thelma, and children, Charlene Lee (Wesley) of Poughkeepsie NY, Aaron Usher of Poughkeepsie NY, Charlie Murphy of Wilmington NC, Willie Mack Ingram (Sandra) of Fayetteville NC and Monique Usher of Poughkeepsie, NY (grandchild). He is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives. Charlie will be missed greatly.
Visitation will be held on Friday August 21, 2020 from 10-11am at Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home, Inc. 39 So. Hamilton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 (845)452-1840. Going Home Service to begin at 11am with entombment to follow at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery in the community family mausoleum. Due to the Pandemic, mask wearing and social distancing is required. To send online condolences please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org