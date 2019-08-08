Services
Joseph J Darrow Sr Funeral Home Inc
39 S Hamilton St
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-1840
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
1950 - 2019
Charles McGill Obituary
Charles McGill

Poughkeepsie - Charles E. McGill "Chucky", 68, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away at home August 6, 2019 with his family by his side. He gave a long, hard battle with cancer. He was born October 17, 1950 to the late Olive and Harold McGill Sr.

His love for horses brought him to OTB every morning.

Chucky is survived by two children; Heather McGill (Mark) of New Paltz and Charles McGill Jr. (Tasha) of Alaska, siblings; Joseph Sr, Patrick Sr (Clair), Robert and Deborah (Kendall), grandchildren; Riley, Ethan, Sophia and Penelope and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and friends. He also leaves behind 2 special nieces that cared for him his last 3 months here on earth; Roxanne Dickens (Moses) and Tonya Jones, as well as his great-neice Monahjae and go-to guy Raequan.

He was predeceased by 5 brothers and 2 sisters.

The family would like to thank the staff of South Circle 5 at VBMC and Hospice for the care they had given him. Uncle Chuck will be deeply missed.

A calling hour will be Friday, August 9, 2019, 12-1pm at Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home, 30 So. Hamilton St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. 845-452-1840 with a funeral service beginning at 1pm. Burial to follow in New Paltz Rural Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 8, 2019
