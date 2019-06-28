|
|
Charles Musmeci
Wappingers Falls - Charles Musmeci, 79, of Wappingers Falls, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Renaissance Rehab. and Nursing Care, Staatsburg.
He was born in Manhattan July 26, 1939, the son of Louis and Irma Wiednewald Musmeci. He formerly lived in the Bronx.
Surviving are his sister, Josephine Musmeci, and brother, Daniel Musmeci, both of Wappingers Falls, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister-in-law, Valerie Musmeci.
Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, Monday from 6 to 8 PM. Graveside services will be held Tuesday at 10:00 AM at Fishkill Rural Cemetery. Donations may be made to . To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 28, 2019