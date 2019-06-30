Services
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
(845) 877-1400
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
South Dover Rural Cemetery
Route 55
Wingdale, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Ruhlmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles P. Ruhlmann Sr.


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles P. Ruhlmann Sr. Obituary
Charles P. Ruhlmann, Sr.

Wassaic - Charles P. Ruhlmann, Sr., 75, a lifelong area resident passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. Mr. Ruhlmann was a therapy aide at Taconic DDSO in Wassaic, NY, for 22 years retiring in 1987.

Born on August 13, 1943 in Rome, NY, he was the son of the late Maurice and Marjorie (Smith) Ruhlmann. Mr. Ruhlmann was a licensed Ham Radio Operator.

Mr. Ruhlmann is survived by his wife, Marie Ruhlmann of Tabor, Canada; a son, Charles P. Ruhlmann, Jr. and his fiancée, Lori King, of Millbrook, NY and a daughter, Jennifer Rossi of Wassaic, NY. Besides his parents, He was predeceased by his first wife, Geraldine Ruhlmann on June 11, 2006.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Graveside services and burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at South Dover Rural Cemetery, Route 55, Wingdale, NY. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now