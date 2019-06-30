|
|
Charles P. Ruhlmann, Sr.
Wassaic - Charles P. Ruhlmann, Sr., 75, a lifelong area resident passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. Mr. Ruhlmann was a therapy aide at Taconic DDSO in Wassaic, NY, for 22 years retiring in 1987.
Born on August 13, 1943 in Rome, NY, he was the son of the late Maurice and Marjorie (Smith) Ruhlmann. Mr. Ruhlmann was a licensed Ham Radio Operator.
Mr. Ruhlmann is survived by his wife, Marie Ruhlmann of Tabor, Canada; a son, Charles P. Ruhlmann, Jr. and his fiancée, Lori King, of Millbrook, NY and a daughter, Jennifer Rossi of Wassaic, NY. Besides his parents, He was predeceased by his first wife, Geraldine Ruhlmann on June 11, 2006.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Graveside services and burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at South Dover Rural Cemetery, Route 55, Wingdale, NY. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 30, 2019