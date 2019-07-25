|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Charles Patrick Mollica Jr.
10/31/02-07/25/05
On His Fourteenth Year as an Angel
When the warmth of the sun touches our face
We see your smile and feel your embrace
We hear the whisper of love in the wind
It's then that we know you are close to us again
The rain speaks of tears and the thunder of pain
But soon the sun comes back around again
As the days come and go and the world moves on
We know you're still here, you'll never be gone
Your life was a blessing
Your memory a treasure
You are loved beyond words
and missed beyond measure
Always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts
Love always,
Mommy, Daddy, Italia and family
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 25, 2019