Charles Patrick Mollica Jr.

Charles Patrick Mollica Jr. In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Charles Patrick Mollica Jr.

10/31/02-07/25/05

On His Fourteenth Year as an Angel



When the warmth of the sun touches our face

We see your smile and feel your embrace

We hear the whisper of love in the wind

It's then that we know you are close to us again

The rain speaks of tears and the thunder of pain

But soon the sun comes back around again

As the days come and go and the world moves on

We know you're still here, you'll never be gone



Your life was a blessing

Your memory a treasure

You are loved beyond words

and missed beyond measure





Always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts

Love always,

Mommy, Daddy, Italia and family
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 25, 2019
