Charles R. Didymus, Jr.



Poughkeepsie - Charles R. Didymus, Jr., a lifelong Poughkeepsie resident born October 24, 1933 to C. R. Didymus, Sr. and Julia F. (Gatewood) Didymus transitioned to his eternal dwelling June 15, 2019 at the age of 85. He attended Poughkeepsie Schools, graduating in 1956 and then enlisted in USAF 1952. After graduating from Aircraft & Engine School, as well as Reciprocating Engine Specialist School, he was honorably discharged from the Air Force on June 16, 1960. While working at US Postal Service, he attended and graduated from Dutchess Community College with an AAS degree in Mechanical Design. While attending Dutchess Community College, he was elected Vice President in the student chapter of the National Society of Tool Makers and Engineers. Charles joined IBM in 1962 and retired after 30 years as an Advisory Programmer. He was a member of the IBM Softball League. Charles was an avid bowler and Secretary of the Hi-Lo Mixed League for 40 plus years, and a member of the Pioneer League. He also enjoyed fishing and traveling with Sagan Rascals. Charles had a witty sense of humor. He enjoyed presenting another point of view and was a humorous, gentle gentleman. A Good man. Charles married Dorothy McGue Johnson and they have celebrated 56 years of marriage. In this union there were 2 children, Richard C. Didymus and Beverly F. (who predeceased him); also surviving is his son Eric C. Johnson (Yvonne) and daughter Jo-Ann Owens (Earl), 21 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Additionally Charles is survived by his sister-in-law Barbara Carrington, Tacoma, WA, Aunt Ruth Jones, MD, goddaughter Elizabeth Myers of VA, his nieces Peggy Willis, VA, Mary Hill, VA and nephews Timothy Jones, CA, Todd McGue, NY and Craig Johnson of NY. He also had several other nieces and nephews. 2 Timothy 4:7 is His testimony scripture; I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 9:00-11:00am at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. The Funeral Service will follow at 11:00am in the Funeral Home and burial will follow at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary