Charles R. Van Anden, Jr.
Canton, GA - Charles R. Van Anden, Jr., 92, most recently of Canton, GA, died on April 22, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Audrey (Lee) Van Anden who he married in 1957. Mr. Van Anden was born in Dutchess County, NY on August 19, 1927. An Army veteran of World War II, he served at Fort Knox, Kentucky as an information Specialist and tank warfare instructor at the Armored School. He was a graduate of Salisbury School and Princeton University Class of 1949. Upon graduation he entered the textile business with Deering Millikien & Co. After six years he changed industries and spent thirty-five years in the Adhesives and Sealant industry. He was appointed Executive Vice-President and Director of Sales and Marketing of Miracle Adhesives Corporation in 1974. In 1976 he was elected to the Board of Directors and the following year assumed additional responsibilities as head of all International and Domestic operations. In that role he cemented extensive industry relationships across Europe and the Mideast. In 1978 he was elected to the Board of the Adhesives and Sealant Council. In 1986 Miracle merged with Pratt & Lambert Corporation where Mr. Van Anden served as Senior Vice-President. During his business career Mr. Van Anden lived in Stamford/Greenwich, CT, and upon retirement moved to Essex, CT. He was an active member of the Essex Yacht Club and the Old Lyme Country Club where he served on its Board of Directors. He was a member of the Essex Rotary and the Republican Town Committee. In 1999 he and his wife moved to Callawassie Island, SC and later to Dataw Island, both near Beaufort where he was active in the community and donated time to Habitat for Humanity. Throughout his life he was a devout member of the Episcopal Church and served on several vestries. As a Mason he was a member of Alpha Lodge A.F. & A.M of Framingham, MA, and the Natick Commandery of Natick, MA. Mr. Van Anden spent much of his childhood in the town of New Hamburg, NY on the shores of the Hudson River. There he developed a lifetime love of the water and sailing. An avid sportsman he was a determined golfer who enjoyed the outdoors and, in later years, walking his dogs. Mr. Van Anden is survived by his five children: Charles R. Van Anden III, and John Van Anden, both of Saranac Lake, NY; Stephen Van Anden of New York, NY; Charlotte O'Connor of Canton, GA; and Katherine Johnson of Seaside, FL, He was the loved grandfather to seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. In keeping with current guidelines, services are private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Beaufort Habitat for Humanity or St. Helena Anglican Church, Beaufort, SC. To send a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2020