Libby Funeral Home Inc
55 Teller Ave
Beacon, NY 12508
(845) 831-0179
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
55 Teller Ave
Beacon, NY 12508
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Fishkill Rural Cemetery Mausoleum
Charles S. Palmer


1931 - 2019
Charles S. Palmer Obituary
Charles S. Palmer

Fishkill, NY - Charles S. Palmer, 88, a longtime Fishkill resident, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019 at his home. He was born on March 7, 1931 in White Plains, NY, son of the late Charles & Ann Palmer.

Charlie served in the United States Air Force during the Korea Conflict from 1951-1955; he spent 3-years in England, where he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. While in England, he met and married Barbara Hitchcock from Wales; she later would predecease him after 55-years of marriage.

Charlie worked for many years for the Katonah-Lewisboro School District as a custodian, until retiring. He was an avid High School Sports Fan, traveling all around; he especially enjoyed the football games.

Charles leaves behind his two sons: Russell Palmer (Carol Burke) and Dale (Sharon) Palmer; and his 4 grandchildren: Kyle, Kelly, Ashley & Drew.

His Family & Friends will gather on Sunday, November 17th from 2-6pm at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon. A Graveside Service will be held 10am, Monday, November 18th at the Fishkill Rural Cemetery Mausoleum, where the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard render honors.

To offer a message of condolence or share a memory, please visit: LibbyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
